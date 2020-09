All You Need

Stand-up show mixed with a bit of variety (characters, music, videos, who knows!). Sep 11 at 8 pm. $40 for two people.

Hosted by Luba Magnus and featuring Cathryn Naiker, Karis Anderson, Jessica Perkins, Selby Nixon, Zabrina Douglas and Rhiannon Archer.

It’s a fun silly time, and 20% of ticket sales will be donated to the Second Harvest Food Rescue (www.secondharvest.ca)

Tickets at https://comedybar.ca/show.php?Event_ID=14374