Almost Like Being in Love

Almost Like Being in Love – A Rom-Com Inspired Cabaret!

Suggested Donation: $25 per viewer

LIVE STREAM PERFORMANCE – Sunday December 13th at 7pm ET

Encore viewing available from December 14th until December 20th at 11:59pm ET

Join theatre performers Ellen Denny (Mirvish, National Arts Centre) and Emilio Vieira (Stratford Festival, Canadian Stage) for a live stream concert about that messy thing called love, accompanied by the smooth musical stylings of Beau Dixon (Soulpepper, Shaw Festival).

Let us provide the tunes for your romantic evening inside, or come take a bite out of rom-coms with some recognizable gags and tropes. Hear some of your favourite love songs from Bob Dylan, John Legend, Sara Bareilles and more! Enjoy silky smooth harmonies from the comfort of your home while you support the return of live theatre.

All proceeds from this fundraiser event will go towards the premiere of ‘february: a love story’, an outdoor winter rom-com coming February 2021.

Video & sound production provided by Andy Pryde