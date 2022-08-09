Amy Miller Live at Comedy Bar

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
Empire Comedy Live is excited to present Amy Miller’s Toronto debut this August at Comedy Bar after 2 years of COVID delays!
Amy Miller was one of Comedy Central’s “Up Next” comics, and has a brand new Half Hour Special called Ham Mouth on the Comedy Central YouTube channel.
Amy was also a breakout favorite in the final season of Last Comic Standing. She has a half hour comedy special on Epix’s Unprotected Sets and her Comedy Central Presents set has been viewed over 3 million times on Youtube and Facebook.
Her material is personal, political, and 100% authentic.
August 11-13, see website for showtimes. $25. Comedy Bar is at 945 Bloor St W (at Ossington Station)
Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - 25
Location ID - 560934