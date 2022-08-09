An evening of Comedy and Magic – Featuring Illusionarium’s Ken Margoe

Join us for an evening of laughs and magic, with professional comedians and magician Ken Margoe. You’re sure to laugh your head off while being amazed with Ken’s illusions.

Tickets are just $16 in advance and $20 at the door.

Your featured performers are:

Ken Margoe: This guy catches bullets for a living! Ken was the headliner in the VIP room at Illusionarium, and holds the record for the most dangerous magic trick: 26 bullet catches in one day. He has performed for the New York Knicks, Woody Harrelson, 50cent,The Rolling Stones, Much Music, City TV, and many more. This is not a show that you want to miss.

Ernie Vicente: Ernie Vicente is a Filipino stand-up comedian from Toronto, Ontario. With his surreal observations and quick one-liners. He has performed in clubs such as Yuk Yuk’s, Absolute Comedy, The Second City, Montreal’s Comedy Nest, and most recently performing at comedy clubs in the United States such as Los Angeles, Sacramento, and New York City. He was just featured on CBC’s Laugh Out Loud program and has also been a part of the NXNE and JFL42 festivals.

Moira LePage: Moira is a very fast rising Toronto-based comedian who has won the Comedy Nuggets’ Bring It New Talent competition, Black Sheep Comedy’s TESTING: ATTENTION PLEASE! contest, and Kensington Ken’s Best New Comic award. She has spent the pandemic developing her comedy chops on Zoom, and has since performed at sold out venues across the city including the Social Capital Theatre, Comedy Bar and SeeScape.

Kari Johnson: Kari’s comedy journey began in Ireland, which served as a springboard for her to perform in several comedy festivals around the world. She’s now back in Toronto to bring her glorious Liberal Arts degree to the stage and discuss modern issues that will make you laugh, cry, and relate all at the same time!

James Hammond: James is a hyperactive comedic force of nature who has been performing stand up comedy across Canada for over 10 years. He has been on YTV, BITE TV, YUK YUKS, ROGERS TV, Trailer Park Boys presents RANDYS CHEESEBURGER PICNIC, and Second City. He’s one comedian you will not want to miss!

See you at the show!