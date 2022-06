An Evening of Comedy featuring comics who were never on Kim’s Convenience

A traditional evening of comedy. The night will feature Toronto’s best and brightest stand-ups, improvisers, and musical comics.

*note: none of the acts on the show have ever been on CBC’s Kim’s Convenience.

Hosted by Korri Birch with Patrick Ronan, James O’Hara and more

July 5 at 8 pm. $10. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor West. comedybar.ca