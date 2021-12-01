An Evening with Vivek Shraya

In a virtual gathering with award-winning novelist, playwright, film maker, and musician Vivek Shraya, Buddies in Bad Times and The Frank Theatre presents an evening of readings and music by Vivek Shraya followed by a moderated discussion with Q2Q-2 Conference Curator, Makram Ayache.

The evening will close with an audience Q&A. Registration Required. Free Event.

VIVEK SHRAYA is an artist whose body of work crosses the boundaries of music, literature, visual art, theatre, and film. Her album Part-Time Woman was nominated for the Polaris Music Prize, and her best-selling book I’m Afraid of Men was heralded by Vanity Fair as “cultural rocket fuel.” She is also the founder of the award-winning publishing imprint VS. Books, which supports emerging BIPOC writers.

A seven-time Lambda Literary Award finalist, Vivek was a Pride Toronto Grand Marshal and has been a brand ambassador for MAC Cosmetics and Pantene. She is a director on the board of the Tegan and Sara Foundation, an Assistant Professor of Creative Writing at the University of Calgary, and is currently adapting her debut play, How to Fail as a Popstar, for television with the support of CBC.