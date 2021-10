Mahjong Mafia night of comedy with Ann Pornel, Nadine Djoury, Nicole Pasmore, Ajahnis Charley, Andrew Bushell, Devon Henderson, Alfred Chow, Shaun Hunter and host Tom Hearn. Oct 29. Doors 6:30 pm. $20. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor W. https://comedybar.ca/shows/an-improv-comedy-show?ev=2021-10-29

Ann Pornel (Second City) & Nadine Djoury (Second City)

Nicole Passmore (Second City TourCo) & Ajahnis Charley (Station Eleven (HBO))

Andrew Bushell (Second City) & Devon Henderson (Twoson)

Alfred Chow (Hot Doggies) & Shaun Hunter (24hr Sketch Fest)

Hosted by Tom Hearn (Gay Garbage, Hot Takes)