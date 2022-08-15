Mahjong Mafia presents An Improv Comedy Show! This hilarious show returns for its ninth month with an all-star cast of comedians. Toronto’s top improvisers will take you on a wild, raunchy and hilarious ride that will keep you laughing all night long. Perfect for date night or if you’re just hanging out with friends!

Tickets: https://comedybar.ca/shows/an-improv-comedy-show

August 26, doors: 6:30 pm $20.