Aug 15, 2022

Mahjong Mafia presents An Improv Comedy Show! This hilarious show returns for its ninth month with an all-star cast of comedians. Toronto’s top improvisers will take you on a wild, raunchy and hilarious ride that will keep you laughing all night long. Perfect for date night or if you’re just hanging out with friends!

Tickets: https://comedybar.ca/shows/an-improv-comedy-show

August 26, doors: 6:30 pm  $20.

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor West

Event Price - $20

Date And Time

Fri, Aug 26th, 2022 @ 07:00 PM
to 08:30 PM

Location

Comedy Bar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

