This hilarious show returns for its fourth straight month with another all-star cast. Mahjong Mafia presents An Improv Comedy Show. Join us on Friday November 26 at Comedy Bar for a night of comedy with Toronto’s best improvisers.

FEATURING: Ken Hall, Isaac Kessler, Lisa Merchant, Paloma Nuñez, Tim Blair, Vance Banzo, Alfred Chow, and Shaun Hunter. Hosted by Andrea Marston.

TICKETS: https://comedybar.ca/shows/an-improv-comedy-show?ev=2021-11-26

DOORS: 6:30 PM