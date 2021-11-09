- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
This hilarious show returns for its fourth straight month with another all-star cast. Mahjong Mafia presents An Improv Comedy Show..
This hilarious show returns for its fourth straight month with another all-star cast. Mahjong Mafia presents An Improv Comedy Show. Join us on Friday November 26 at Comedy Bar for a night of comedy with Toronto’s best improvisers.
FEATURING: Ken Hall, Isaac Kessler, Lisa Merchant, Paloma Nuñez, Tim Blair, Vance Banzo, Alfred Chow, and Shaun Hunter. Hosted by Andrea Marston.
TICKETS: https://comedybar.ca/shows/an-improv-comedy-show?ev=2021-11-26
DOORS: 6:30 PM
Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - $20
Location ID - 560934