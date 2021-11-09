New restaurants

Nov 8, 2021

This hilarious show returns for its fourth straight month with another all-star cast. Mahjong Mafia presents An Improv Comedy Show. Join us on Friday November 26 at Comedy Bar for a night of comedy with Toronto’s best improvisers.

FEATURING: Ken Hall, Isaac Kessler, Lisa Merchant, Paloma Nuñez, Tim Blair, Vance Banzo, Alfred Chow, and Shaun Hunter. Hosted by Andrea Marston.

TICKETS: https://comedybar.ca/shows/an-improv-comedy-show?ev=2021-11-26

DOORS: 6:30 PM

Additional Details

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $20

Location ID - 560934

Date And Time
Fri, Nov 26th, 2021 @ 07:00 PM
to 08:30 PM

Location
Comedy Bar

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

