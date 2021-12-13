This hilarious show returns for its fifth straight month with an all-star cast of comedians of colour. Mahjong Mafia presents An Improv Comedy Show. Join us on Friday December 28th at Comedy Bar for a night of comedy with Toronto’s best improvisers.

Featuring:

Coko & Daphney who have performed at the Bad Dog Theatre, Black and Funny Improv Fest, Vancouver Improv Fest, StumpTown Improv Fest, Ottawa Improv Fest, and the Boston Improv Fest.

Nigel Downer who is a Second City Alumni and can be seen on Bit Playas (CBC Gem)

Kris Siddiqi who is creator of the multi-award winning miniseries BIT PLAYAS and is a 2x Canadian Screen Award winner for Best Writing and Best Series, as well as Best Representation of Communities Of Color from the Minnesota WebFest 2020. He is also a Second City Alumni.

Brandon Hackett is a Second City Alumnus and writer on the upcoming show Run the Burbs on CBC.

Alfred Chow has performed at the Australian Improv festival and Detroit Improv Festival.

Shaun Hunter has performed at the Palm Beach Improv Festival, World’s Greatest Improv Festival, and Highwire March Madness Tournament.

Hosted by Chrissy Sharma who has been seen in Toronto Sketch Comedy and Ma’am, You’re Making a Scene!

Tickets: https://comedybar.ca/shows/an-improv-comedy-show?ev=2021-12-28

Doors: 9 PM