Mahjong Mafia presents An Improv Comedy Show. This hilarious show returns for its fifth month with an all-star cast of comedians of colour. Toronto’s top improvisers will take you on a wild, raunchy and hilarious ride that will keep you laughing all night long. Perfect for date night or if you’re just hanging with friends who wanna party!

FEATURING:

Coko Galore (Bad Dog Theatre, Black and Funny Improv Fest, StumpTown Improv Fest, and Things Black Girls Say)

Ajahnis Charley (Station Eleven (HBO) and I Am Gay (National Film Board))

Nadine Djoury (Second City Alumni)

Sharjil Rasool (Second City Alumni)

Guled Abdi (TallBoyz CBC, OFF-JFL)

Franco Nguyen (TallBoyz CBC, Alumnus of Toronto’s Second City Touring Company)

Alfred Chow (Australian Improv festival, Detroit Improv Festival)

Shaun Hunter (Palm Beach Improv Festival, World’s Greatest Improv Festival, and Highwire March Madness Tournament)

Hosted by Chrissy Sharma (Toronto Sketch Comedy, Ma’am, You’re Making a Scene!)

TICKETS: https://comedybar.ca/shows/an-improv-comedy-show?ev=2022-02-25

DOORS: 6:30 PM