Nov 6, 2021

An Indigo Christmas With The Nathaniel Dett Chorale

This holiday season, two great Toronto ensembles join forces in a joyful holiday celebration. Orchestra Toronto and the Nathaniel Dett Chorale come together to create great music with Great Joy: a gospel-inspired celebration of Christmas around the world. 

Additional Details

Location Address - George Weston Recital Hall, Meridian Arts Centre,5040 Yonge St., Toronto

Event Price - Adults: $45 Seniors (65+): $39 OTOPus (13 to 29): $19* Children (5-12): $15

Date And Time
Sat, Dec 4th, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
to 09:15 PM

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Music

