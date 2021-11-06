An Indigo Christmas With The Nathaniel Dett Chorale

- News
This holiday season, two great Toronto ensembles join forces in a joyful holiday celebration. Orchestra Toronto and the Nathaniel Dett Chorale come together to create great music with Great Joy: a gospel-inspired celebration of Christmas around the world.
Location Address - George Weston Recital Hall, Meridian Arts Centre,5040 Yonge St., Toronto
Event Price - Adults: $45 Seniors (65+): $39 OTOPus (13 to 29): $19* Children (5-12): $15