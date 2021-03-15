Anna’s Story: Family Complications After Loss

Interactive, virtual theatre presentation created in collaboration between Mixed Company Theatre and seniors from Elspeth Heyworth Centre for Women. This presentation is part of Mixed Company Theatre’s “Resiliency through Virtual Action” project which aims to address how the ongoing pandemic has been affecting the senior community. The play follows Anna as she struggles to navigate grief, technology, new financial responsibilities, and loneliness following the death of her husband. This work explores these topics through Forum Theatre, which means in the second half of the play the audience is invited to step on to the virtual stage to try out strategies for positive change, thereby catalyzing discussion, dialogue and action. March 23 from 3:00 – 4:30 pm via ZOOM. Free. Pre-register –

communications@mixedcompanytheatre.com

Presentation Description:

Seniors have been among the most vulnerable during this difficult time so we wanted to use theatre to help them express the challenges they have been experiencing and find new strategies to make positive change for themselves. The seniors in this project have been guided by experienced facilitators in workshop sessions to share their stories which have provided the inspiration for this final, public play intended to generate dialogue with the larger community about how to support our seniors.

Scripted and facilitated by Pavla Uppal with support from Elizabeth Wickwire. This presentation has been generously funded by the Ontario Ministry for Seniors and Accessibility.