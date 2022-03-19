Readers' Choice 2021

Anne Of Green Gables – The Ballet

Mar 19, 2022

Anne Of Green Gables – The Ballet

Ballet Jörgen presents Anne of Green Gables – The Ballet®! 

Anne of Green Gables – The Ballet® is a playful, colourful and evocative production that will transport audiences to early 20th century Atlantic Canada. Based on the beloved Canadian novel by Lucy Maud Montgomery, Anne of Green Gables – The Ballet® follows the adventures of Anne Shirley, an orphan girl sent to live on a farm in the fictional town of Avonlea, Prince Edward Island.

Runs July 21-23 at Bluma Appel Theatre, 27 Front Street East.

Thu Jul 21, 2022 – 7 pm
Fri Jul 22, 2022 – 7:30pm
Sat Jul 23, 2022 – 2 pm & 7:30 pm
Sun Jul 24, 2022 – 2 pm

Location Address - 27 Front E, Toronto, Ontario M5E 1B4

Event Price - $43-$88

Thu, Jul 21st, 2022 @ 07:00 PM
to Sun, Jul 24th, 2022 @ 02:00 PM

Concert or Performance

Dance
 
