Ballet Jörgen presents Anne of Green Gables – The Ballet®!
Anne of Green Gables – The Ballet® is a playful, colourful and evocative production that will transport audiences to early 20th century Atlantic Canada. Based on the beloved Canadian novel by Lucy Maud Montgomery, Anne of Green Gables – The Ballet® follows the adventures of Anne Shirley, an orphan girl sent to live on a farm in the fictional town of Avonlea, Prince Edward Island.
Runs July 21-23 at Bluma Appel Theatre, 27 Front Street East.
Thu Jul 21, 2022 – 7 pm
Fri Jul 22, 2022 – 7:30pm
Sat Jul 23, 2022 – 2 pm & 7:30 pm
Sun Jul 24, 2022 – 2 pm
Location Address - 27 Front E, Toronto, Ontario M5E 1B4
Event Price - $43-$88
