Aug 26, 2021

Apocalypse Play

Apocalypse Play is a seriously funny show about motherhood, feminist legacy and the future – what we inherit and what we pass on, as the clock ticks towards climate catastrophe. And there may even be dancing… Co-created by mother/daughter duo Natasha Greenblatt and Kate Lushington, directed by ahdri zhina mandiela, with production design by Astrid Janson and sound design by Alejandra Nuñez. Presented by Two Birds Theatre in association with Common Boots Theatre in Hillcrest Park.

Additional Details

Venue Name - Hillcrest Park

Event Price - FREE

Date And Time
Sat, Sep 11th, 2021 @ 02:00 PM
to

Location
950 Davenport Road, Online Event

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Theatre

