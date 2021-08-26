Apocalypse Play is a seriously funny show about motherhood, feminist legacy and the future – what we inherit and what we pass on, as the clock ticks towards climate catastrophe. And there may even be dancing… Co-created by mother/daughter duo Natasha Greenblatt and Kate Lushington, directed by ahdri zhina mandiela, with production design by Astrid Janson and sound design by Alejandra Nuñez. Presented by Two Birds Theatre in association with Common Boots Theatre in Hillcrest Park.