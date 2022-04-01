- News
Come watch a live stand-up comedy show right in the middle of April, featuring some of this countries best acts who have been featured on JFL, CBC, CTV and Crave. At Nothing Fancy, 1185 Dundas West.
Jack Hirschfield
Hanif Jetha
Michael Balazo
Veronika Slowikowska
Joey Harlem
Sashka DC
Todd Graham
Chris Robinson
and hosted by Ben Stager
Do not miss this.
April 14 at 10 pm. $15 plus service fees at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/april-laughter-tickets-311816490517
Location Address - 1185 Dundas Street West Toronto Ontario
Event Price - $15 plus service fees on eventbrite.com