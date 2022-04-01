Come watch a live stand-up comedy show right in the middle of April, featuring some of this countries best acts who have been featured on JFL, CBC, CTV and Crave. At Nothing Fancy, 1185 Dundas West.

Jack Hirschfield

Hanif Jetha

Michael Balazo

Veronika Slowikowska

Joey Harlem

Sashka DC

Todd Graham

Chris Robinson

and hosted by Ben Stager

Do not miss this.

April 14 at 10 pm. $15 plus service fees at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/april-laughter-tickets-311816490517