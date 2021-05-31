In celebration of the 25th National Indigenous Peoples Day, APTN welcomes the summer solstice with a unique adaption of APTN Indigenous Day Live (IDL).

APTN Indigenous Day Live 2021 pairs Indigenous artists with Canadian music icons for a refreshing line-up of collaborations in English, French and Indigenous languages. The multi-platform broadcast celebrates First Nations, Inuit and Métis cultures and milestones. Join hosts Earl Wood and Janelle Wookey for IDL 2021, featuring performances by Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Tom Wilson, iskwē, Neon Dreams, Julian Taylor, Charlotte Cardin and more. June 20, 2021, from 8 pm to 11:30 pm on APTN, APTN lumi and participating Indigenous radio stations. The 3.5-hour event repeats on June 21, 2021. Visit indigenousdaylive.ca for more information and the complete IDL 2021 roster.

Join the conversation on Twitter or Instagram by tagging your posts with #IDL2021 or #JAD2021.