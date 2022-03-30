Originally produced in association with The Abbey Theatre in Dublin, Arán & Im is a theatrical performance in which award-winning Irish writer and documentary-maker Manchán Magan bakes sourdough while offering insights into the wonders of the Irish language.

The show is a celebration of the Irish language, landscape and traditional food, served with freshly-baked sourdough bread for the audience to slice and spread with butter they churn themselves during the performance.

Prior knowledge of the Irish language is not required to enjoy this deeply-satisfying homemade morsel of Irish culture.

April 14 at 7:30 pm. $48. Enoch Turner Schoolhouse, 106 Trinity. eventbrite.ca. Approximate running time: 70 minutes.

North American Tour produced by Once Off Productions, in association with the Irish Arts Centre and generous support from Culture Ireland.

Toronto engagement presented by Canada Ireland Foundation, and sponsored by BMO Insurance.