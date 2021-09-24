This exciting Latin-jazz outfit delves deeply into Cuban, Puerto Rican and Brazilian modern jazz traditions, modelled after the New York Latin-jazz spirit of Jerry Gonzalez & The Fort Apache Band and featuring some of Toronto’s most acclaimed jazz and Latin music specialists, all under the direction of 2x National Jazz Award trumpet player BROWNMAN ALI (who also leads the much lauded Latin-jazz group CRUZAO, winners of the Montreal Jazz Fest’s “Grand Prix Du Jazz Award”). ARECIBO is named after the Arecibo radio telescope housed in Puerto Rico – the largest radio telescope in the world, responsible for the deepest exploration of space mankind has achieved to date. Energized, exploratory and thought-provoking, they are not to be missed!

www.Arecibo.Brownman.com for more info.

—-

:: Brownman Ali – trumpet (Trinidad)

:: Nick Maclean – piano (Canada)

:: Eddie Castro – bass (Miami)

:: Joaquin Nunez Hidalgo – drums (Cuba)

—-

ARECIBO feat. Brownman Ali

Wed-Sep-29 @ Supermarket, Toronto

268 Augusta Ave., Toronto, ON M5T 2L9

www.SupermarketTO.ca

Tickets: www.eventbrite.ca/e/arecibo-feat-brownman-ali-tickets-170174844541

doors 7:00pm, show 7:30pm

$20 door, $15 advance, $10 students w/ ID

[ Presented by The BEAT Network and Browntasauras Records ]

—-

ABOUT BROWNMAN ALI

www.Brownman.com

An internationally acclaimed trumpet player, Brownman Ali is heralded by the NY Village Voice as “Canada’s preeminent jazz trumpet player”, and is best known as the last trumpet soloist for legendary jazz-hip-hop outfit Guru’s Jazzmatazz (replacing Donald Byrd in this iconic group). When not leading 8 groups of his own (including the National Jazz Award winning BROWNMAN ELECTRYC TRIO and Montreal Jazz Fest’s “Grand Prix du Jazz” winners CRUZAO), he is also a highly in-demand studio session musician having appeared on over 300 recordings to date, and is the CEO of the Brooklyn-based Browntasauras Records label. www.Browntasauras.com

—–

“Awards are nice, naturally, but to dig what Brownman is doing, you’ve got to see him live. I had a chance to do just that over the summer when Brownman fronted his killer trio … I came away with a blown mind. This guy’s got chops galore, soul to match, and a sense of phrasing that recalls many of the greats, but suggests itself to be his own.”– Buffalo News