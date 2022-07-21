Art Battle for Ukraine – July 28, 2022

PAX Art Committee is partnering with Art Battle Canada to host Art Battle for Ukraine, a competitive live painting event and silent auction of art raising money for war relief efforts in Ukraine.

The event will consist of three rounds of live painting, where 12 artists have 20 minutes to complete their masterpieces. The audience will be able to vote for their favourite piece each round and bid for art they want to take home via personalized link on their mobile devices. Additionally, there will be 8-10 donated art pieces of various mediums that will be auctioned off through silent auction, with 100% of proceeds going towards charity.

The event will be live streamed internationally through the Art Battle website for those who are unable to attend in person. We encourage people to set up viewing parties with their friends, families, or communities so they can engage with event.

Follow us on Instagram @artbattletoronto