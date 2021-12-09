Our first live show in 2 years! Join us on December 18th for an amazing lineup of local musicians in Toronto. If you are a fan of Indian Classical music – you want to see this show. If you have kids, bring them so they can learn and understand the importance of classical music – and being desiFEST, we have some surprises within the show.

7 pm – 8 pm – music + digital art showcase

8 pm – 9 pm – Nine amazing artists. Music director and vocalist Hasheel Lodhia leads the ensemble.

9 pm – 10 pm – Meet the artists.

Details: DESIFEST.ca

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.ca/…/art-of-music-reimagine…

EARLY BIRD TICKETS ARE ONLY $20.00!

**Proof of double vaccinations/Photo ID must be presented, along with temperature check, to enter the premises**