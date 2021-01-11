The Art of Time Ensemble celebrates Reed’s lasting legacy through a virtually live concert featuring performances from the 2015 show, Magic and Loss: A Tribute to Lou Reed, available for free streaming on YouTube from Feb 4 at 7:30 pm through Feb 7 at 7:30 pm. http://bit.ly/aote-lou-reed

Lou Reed’s iconic songs are explored in inventive arrangements for a ten-piece ensemble, fronted by a host of singers including Margo & Michael Timmins (of Cowboy Junkies), Kevin Hearn, Shakura S’Aida, John Southworth, Sarah Slean, Jessica Leung and Tom Wilson. The ensemble features a collective of jazz and classical musicians including Artistic Director and pianist Andrew Burashko, saxophonist John Johnson, bassist George Koller, drummer Mark Mariash, cellist Rachel Mercer, violinists Stephen Sitarski & Cordelia Paw, Douglas Perry on viola, guitarist Rob Piltch and Kevin Turcotte on trumpet.