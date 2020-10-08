Art of Time Ensemble: The Poem/The Song

Presented in partnership with The Toronto International Festival of Authors, The Poem/The Song showcases music inspired by poetry in a variety of contrasting musical settings. Featured performers include Margaret Atwood, Andrew Burashko, Thom Allison, Carla Huhtanen and Gregory Hoskins. We will also be featuring newly filmed commentary from some of the show’s guest artists.

The Poem/The Song will be available for free streaming on YouTube, Oct 26 at 7:30 pm to Oct 29 at 7:30 pm. Free. RSVP.

Visit this link to RSVP for this free event.