Art of Time Ensemble Presents: To All A Good Night

While we’re unable to celebrate the holidays with our audiences in-person this year, Art of Time Ensemble looks forward to carrying on our annual December tradition digitally, through our upcoming virtually live performance of To All A Good Night, available for free streaming on YouTube from Dec 1 at 7:30 pm through Dec 20 at 7:30 pm. The show offers an alternative to traditional holiday shows and presents standout performances from the ensemble’s holiday concerts of the past. Performances by singers Jackie Richardson, Tom Wilson, David Wall, Jessica Mitchell and Liam Russell are backed by an ensemble of some of classical, pop and jazz instrumentalists to perform imaginative arrangements and offbeat seasonal choices. Musicians include Artistic Director and pianist Andrew Burashko, violinists Stephen Sitarski and Drew Jurecka, saxophonists John Johnson & Mike Murley, guitarist Rob Piltch and many more. https://artoftimeensemble.com/virtually-live-streaming-page

