Artery Showcase with Chef Massimo Capra and Julie Nesrallah

A Chef and a Diva walk into a kitchen, what happens next….

Join Food Network’s Chef Massimo Capra and Julie Nesrallah, acclaimed Canadian mezzo-soprano and host of CBC Music’s TEMPO, as they transport us from our homes to take us on a journey of food and music across Italy.

Follow along as Chef Capra prepares Mozzarella di Buffala Caprese alla Capra, Egg Tagliolini with Prosciutto Crudo, Peas and Mushrooms, and to finish, a gluten-free Chocolate, Almond & Orange Cake (Torta Cioccolato & Mandorle).

Sunday, July 19 at 11:30 am.

For every person who RSVPs and attends this free special Artery showcase, $5 will be donated on their behalf to the Daily Bread Food Bank COVID Response Fund to support individuals and families in our community. And, if you’re able to make a personal donation, Canso Funds will match your contribution!

Spots are limited, so be sure to RSVP to receive the link to the Zoom livestream and Chef Capra’s ingredient list!

To make a donation, visit: https://artery.is/fundraiser