The Quarantine Plays: A Night of New Works

Artists in Residence (AIR), a theatrical platform co-founded by Olivia Daniels and Jeremy Ferdman, presents the event that features six new plays written and rehearsed during quarantine. Nov 28 at 7:30 pm. By donation.
All proceeds from the event go to support The AFC (formerly the Actors Fund of Canada), and a link to the YouTube stream is obtained by making a donation to the organization.
Works featured in The Quarantine Plays include: Essential written by Ellie Moon and directed by Olivia Daniels; Double Bogey written by Corey Stanton and directed by Jacqui Sirois; Bad Play written by Amanda Freedman and directed by Shannon T. McNally; One Horse Town written by Julie Foster and directed by Shane J. Gramlich; Y Tú, Y Tú, Y Tú written by Julia Rae Maldonado and directed by Julián Juaquín; and timebomb written by Allison Shea Reed and directed by Sean O’Brien.
To receive a link to the Nov 28 YouTube premiere, visit https://afchelps.ca/quarantine-plays/ and make a donation of any amount to The AFC. To donate by phone, contact AFC Development Manager Kevin Hammond at 416-975-0304 ext. 12. Visit www.artistsinresidence.org for additional information, including instructions on donating through Venmo. The YouTube video will remain accessible for 24 hours after the premiere.
AIR’s mandate is to establish a network for creative people to connect with new collaborators; foster and develop new work; and engage as a community around social, political, and cultural events impacting the performing arts. In partnership with The AFC, AIR works to support artists’ mental health and well-being by providing opportunities for collaboration, discussion, and creativity. AIR identifies and develops theatrical experiences ideal for the virtual platform.
Location - Virtual Event
