The Quarantine Plays: A Night of New Works

Artists in Residence​ (AIR)​, a theatrical platform co-founded by ​Olivia Daniels​ and ​Jeremy Ferdman​, presents the event that features six new plays written and rehearsed during quarantine. Nov 28 at 7:30 pm. By donation.

All proceeds from the event go to support ​The AFC​ (formerly the Actors Fund of Canada), and a link to the YouTube stream is obtained by making a donation to the organization.

Works featured in ​The Quarantine Plays​ include: ​Essential​ ​written by ​Ellie Moon​ and directed by ​Olivia Daniels​; ​Double Bogey​ written by ​Corey Stanton​ ​and directed by ​Jacqui Sirois​; ​Bad Play​ ​written by Amanda Freedman​ and directed by ​Shannon T. McNally​; ​One Horse Town​ written by J​ulie Foster​ and directed by ​Shane J. Gramlich​; ​Y Tú, Y Tú, Y Tú​ ​written by ​Julia Rae Maldonado ​and directed by ​Julián Juaquín​; and ​timebomb​ written by ​Allison Shea Reed ​and directed by ​Sean O’Brien.

To receive a link to the Nov 28 YouTube premiere, visit ​https://afchelps.ca/quarantine-plays/​ and make a donation of any amount to The AFC. To donate by phone, contact AFC Development Manager Kevin Hammond at 416-975-0304 ext. 12​. ​Visit ​www.artistsinresidence.org​ for additional information, including instructions on donating through Venmo. The YouTube video will remain accessible for 24 hours after the premiere.

AIR’s m​andate is to establish a network for creative people to connect with new collaborators; foster and develop new work; and engage as a community around social, political, and cultural events impacting the performing arts. In partnership with The AFC, ​AIR​ works to support artists’ mental health and well-being by providing opportunities for collaboration, discussion, and creativity. ​AIR​ identifies and develops theatrical experiences ideal for the virtual platform.