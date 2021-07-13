As You Lay Sleeping – A Musical

Diapause Collective in association with The Toronto Fringe Festival presents the musical written and performed by Amelia Izmanki, featuring Amelia Izmanki, Sully Malaeb Proulx, Barbara Hankins, Gab Izma, & Maggie Smith.

As You Lay Sleeping is an experimental musical about a woman slowly untangling her obsession with romantic love. As she collects all the pieces of a broken relationship, she comes to terms with the fact that maybe she’ll never be able to get it right because it’s all wrong to begin with. We follow her as she breaks up with her sleeping boyfriend, attends an imaginary wedding, and moves on.

A bookended live and pre-recorded feature length experience that interweaves original music, dance, theatre, and film. Winner of the Digital Adams Prize for Musical Theatre, and featured as part of the Digital Toronto Fringe Festival’s Primetime series.

Livestream Dates:

Friday, July 23rd 8pm

Sunday, July 25th 8pm

Thursday, July 29th 8pm*

Saturday, July 31st 8pm

*After this performance, the creative team will conduct a talkback via Zoom

Tickets are $13 and they can be purchased at www.fringetoronto.com/digital-fringe/show/you-lay-sleeping