Asian Comedy All-Stars

Asians are funny AF.

And we’re here to show you with a night of comedy featuring a bunch of the best Asian comics in the city. This show has always sold out, get your tickets now!

Featuring Nicholas Fernandes (India), Marie Sotto (Philippines), Anna Luo (China), Haris Nadeem (Pakistan), Rakhee Morzaria (India), Joey Harlem (Philippines), Andy Wong (China) and hosted by Rush Kazi (Bangladesh),

with headliner Cassie Cao (China). You’ve seen Cassie all over (Just For Laughs, CBC Gem, Tallboyz, etc, cassiecao.com)

Held at the iconic Rivoli (332 Queen St. West), doors open at 8 pm, and the show starts at 9 pm sharp.

$20 in advance, $25 at the door

Karaoke following the show because Asian.