Asian Comedy All-Stars

Asians are funny AF. And we’re back July 20th to show you in this multi-genred extravaganza!

Featuring:

Magician AND Comedian, Khang Pham (Vietnam)

Sima Sepehri (Iran)

Philippe Koo (China)

Improv Troupe, Affirmative Action(All over Pan-Asia)

surprise guests, and hosted by Rush Kazi (Bangladesh)

with your amazing headliner Neema Nazeri (Iran)!

Known as “neemanaz” on TikTok and Instagram, Neema boasts an impressive 14.1 million likes on TikTok, and has nearly a combined 700 thousand followers on both platforms! He has also been featured on The Boys, The Communist’s Daughter, and Dating Without Borders, just to name a few!

Held at the iconic Rivoli (332 Queen St. West), doors open at 8 pm, and the show starts at 9 pm sharp. If you decide to come in early for dinner at the Rivoli, let the staff know you’re here for the show and get 10% off of your bill!

$20 in advance, $25 at the door.

Karaoke following the show because Asian.