Austra, Casey MQ, Tess Roby

Nov 29, 2021

As part of Boxing Week Special

The vivid music of Austra is born of the creative force that is producer, songwriter and recording engineer Katie Stelmanis and the most powerful instrument at her disposal – her voice, one that is capable of effortlessly evoking moments of personal and universal drama. Augmented and assisted in live performance by a rotating cast of musicians, Austra’s recordings are essays in texture, atmosphere and emotion that increasingly examine the contemporary sensation of being haunted by the future.

with Casey MQ, Tess Roby

19+

Location Address - 1197 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1X3

Event Price - $10.00

Wed, Dec 29th, 2021 @ 8:00 PM

The Garrison

Concert or Performance

Music

