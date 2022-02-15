- News
B.A. Johnston has been playing “music” throughout Canada since the dawn of time. He is best known for being the human inspiration for The Littlest Hobo and once ate three Baconators on a bet. He can be found at some crappy bar near you playing for a nominal cover charge, which people pay even though “they only want to come in and have some wings.”
19+
Location Address - 1608 Dundas St W, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - $15.00
Location ID - 562352