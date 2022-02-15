Readers' Choice 2021

B.A. Johnston

Feb 15, 2022

B.A. Johnston

B.A. Johnston has been playing “music” throughout Canada since the dawn of time. He is best known for being the human inspiration for The Littlest Hobo and once ate three Baconators on a bet. He can be found at some crappy bar near you playing for a nominal cover charge, which people pay even though “they only want to come in and have some wings.”

19+

Additional Details

Location Address - 1608 Dundas St W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $15.00

Location ID - 562352

Date And Time

Sat, Apr 2nd, 2022 @ 08:00 PM

Location

The Baby G

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

