Bach’s Brandenburg & More

The glorious and invigorating music of J. S. Bach ushers in a new year. Filled with exuberance and virtuoso flourish, the Brandenburg Concertos are among the most beloved and inventive masterpieces of the baroque era and, indeed, all of music. Led by Concertmaster Jonathan Crow and spotlighting the incredible artistry of the TSO’s musicians—as well as young violinist Chelsea Gu, winner of the Play Along with Jonathan Crow All-Star Award—these concerts also feature the ever-calming “Air on the G String”, the entrancing prelude to Cello Suite No. 1, and a rarely performed concerto for bassoon.

Jonathan Crow, leader & violin

Chelsea Gu, violin (Winner of the Play Along with Jonathan Crow All-Star Award)

Kelly Zimba Lukić, flute

Leonie Wall, flute

Sarah Jeffrey, oboe

Michael Sweeney, bassoon

Andrew McCandless, trumpet

Joseph Johnson, cello

Fri, January 7, 2022 at 7:30pm

Sat, January 8, 2022 at 8:00pm

Sun, January 9, 2022 at 3:00pm