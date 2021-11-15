Bach’s Brandenburg & More

- News
The glorious and invigorating music of J. S. Bach ushers in a new year. Filled with exuberance and virtuoso flourish, the Brandenburg Concertos are among the most beloved and inventive masterpieces of the baroque era and, indeed, all of music. Led by Concertmaster Jonathan Crow and spotlighting the incredible artistry of the TSO’s musicians—as well as young violinist Chelsea Gu, winner of the Play Along with Jonathan Crow All-Star Award—these concerts also feature the ever-calming “Air on the G String”, the entrancing prelude to Cello Suite No. 1, and a rarely performed concerto for bassoon.
Jonathan Crow, leader & violin
Chelsea Gu, violin (Winner of the Play Along with Jonathan Crow All-Star Award)
Kelly Zimba Lukić, flute
Leonie Wall, flute
Sarah Jeffrey, oboe
Michael Sweeney, bassoon
Andrew McCandless, trumpet
Joseph Johnson, cello
Fri, January 7, 2022 at 7:30pm
Sat, January 8, 2022 at 8:00pm
Sun, January 9, 2022 at 3:00pm
Location Address - 60 Simcoe Street Toronto, ON M5J 2H5
Event Price - $35-$163
