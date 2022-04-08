Bad News Days presents ITALIAN MIME SUICIDE by Adam Paolozza & Kari Pederson

Italian Mime Suicide is loosely based on the true story of an Italian mime who, in 2003, committed suicide claiming no one appreciated his art. With an imagistic aesthetic reminiscent of the kitsch iconography of clowns, mimes and world-weary circus acrobats, Italian Mime Suicide sensitively explores the levity within tragedy, creating a funny, poetic meditation on melancholy, the acceptance of failure and the usefulness of art in troubled times.

April 21-May 1. Pwyc $15-$60. Theatre Centre, 1115 Queen Street West. Tickets at theatrecentre.org