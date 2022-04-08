Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Italian Mime Suicide

Apr 8, 2022

Italian Mime Suicide

10 people viewed this event.

Bad News Days presents ITALIAN MIME SUICIDE by Adam Paolozza & Kari Pederson

Italian Mime Suicide is loosely based on the true story of an Italian mime who, in 2003, committed suicide claiming no one appreciated his art. With an imagistic aesthetic reminiscent of the kitsch iconography of clowns, mimes and world-weary circus acrobats, Italian Mime Suicide sensitively explores the levity within tragedy, creating a funny, poetic meditation on melancholy, the acceptance of failure and the usefulness of art in troubled times.

April 21-May 1. Pwyc $15-$60. Theatre Centre, 1115 Queen Street West. Tickets at theatrecentre.org

Additional Details

Location Address - 1115 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J1

Event Price - Pay What You Can Afford

Location ID - 566336

Date And Time

Thu, Apr 21st, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to Sun, May 1st, 2022

Location

Theatre Centre

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Theatre
 
