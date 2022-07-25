Baker’s Dozen Comedy: Wretched Hive Season 2 Begins

Readers' Choice 2021

Jul 25, 2022

12 months of comedy under our belt, and 12+ more to go! Join us as we kick off our next year of stand-up, with our fabulous headliner Jen Sakato! Featuring Moira LePage, Anto Chan, Kelly Aija Zemnickis, Jay Rainville, Sashka DC, Suzy Sin Park, and Gerald Yeung, with special musical guest Danny Lwin and hosted by D.K. Phan.

Produced by Wretched Hive of Fun & Comedy. Showcase followed by a free open mic for comics and musicians. Friday, August 12, at See-Scape (347 Keele St. @ Dundas W), $15. tinyurl.com/WretchedHive13

7:30 pm: Doors / 8 pm: Showcase / 10 pm: Open Mic

Follow us on IG: @wretchedhiveshowcase

