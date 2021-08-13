COVID-19

Enae Rose

Aug 13, 2021

Enae Rose

Join us at BAND Gallery (19 Brock) at 7 pm for an Intimate Garden Concert Experience featuring Enae Rose (@enaerosemusic) and introducing The Black Rose Orchestra project.

Time & Location
Aug. 19, 7 pm. Free.
BAND Gallery, 19 Brock Ave, Toronto, ON M6K 2K9, Canada

Bring a chair, bring a friend, and bring your ears! This is an outdoor performance. https://www.enaerose.com/events/band-gallery-presents-enae-rose

Concert or Performance

Music

BAND Gallery

