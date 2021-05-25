NOW MagazineAll EventsBasket Full of Queers

Basket Full of Queers

Basket Full of Queers

by
9 9 people viewed this event.

Basket Collective and Waycik Productions present an online line-up of queer performers for Pride month with comedy, music and drag. Comedy by Tom Hearn, Tamara Shevon, Ben Sosa Wright, Ajahnis Charley and Kirsten Rasmussen. Musical guests Tafari Anthony and Chris Tsujiuchi, drag performance by Selena Vyle. Hosted by Brendan D’Souza. June 13 at 9 pm. Pwyc (minimum $5), one ticket per household.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/basket-full-of-queers-tickets-155516156009?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

Please Note: If the ticket cost creates a barrier for you, please contact susan@waycikproductions.com for a complimentary ticket.

(500 spots left)
 

Date And Time

2021-06-13 @ 09:00 PM to
2021-06-13 @ 10:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Comedy

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.