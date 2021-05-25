Basket Full of Queers

Basket Collective and Waycik Productions present an online line-up of queer performers for Pride month with comedy, music and drag. Comedy by Tom Hearn, Tamara Shevon, Ben Sosa Wright, Ajahnis Charley and Kirsten Rasmussen. Musical guests Tafari Anthony and Chris Tsujiuchi, drag performance by Selena Vyle. Hosted by Brendan D’Souza. June 13 at 9 pm. Pwyc (minimum $5), one ticket per household.

Please Note: If the ticket cost creates a barrier for you, please contact susan@waycikproductions.com for a complimentary ticket.