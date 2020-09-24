NOW MagazineAll EventsBBQ Pope live from The Silver Dollar Room

206 206 people viewed this event.

9 pm. Livestream tickets $5.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bbq-pope-live-from-the-silver-dollar-room-october1st-2020-9pm-tickets-120628134999?fbclid=IwAR1ZJP3ZGh7lGMn54-QJLD3TJnF6GlLqG4yPcIMp6aLWSxDqn2rUN5qG_Yc

(1,000 spots left)
 

2020-10-01 @ 09:00 PM to
2020-10-01 @ 10:00 PM
 

Online Event
 

Concert or Performance
 

Music
 

2020-10-01

