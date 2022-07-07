Be M.E. with The Holy Gasp

Readers' Choice 2021

Jul 7, 2022

Join The Holy Gasp every other Thursday at Cafe Pamenar at 8:00 PM to be Meaningfully Encountered for an hour. Our intention is to facilitate the creation of subjective personal meaning for individuals for fleeting singular moments.

July 14 at 8 pm. The cost for entry is $10 (or more), or a brief, public show-and-tell of an artifact meaningful to you, a memory of personal value, or a characterologically transformative revelation you feel inspired to share. Experiential modes of payment will be earnestly honoured.

Bring berries to snack on, and dress for your birthday.

Location Address - 307 Augusta, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2M2

Event Price - $10.00

Thu, Jul 14th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to 09:00 PM

Cafe Pamenar

Concert or Performance

Music

