Be ME with The Holy Gasp

Join The Holy Gasp on Thursday, July 28th, at Cafe Pamenar at 8:00 PM to be Meaningfully Encountered. Our intention is to facilitate the creation of subjective personal meaning for individuals for fleeting singular moments. We believe that life is fundamentally meaningless unless – and until – individuals create that meaning. We believe in being free and out and honest. We believe in the vitality of human expression, and the necessity for that expression to be perceived and received by others.

The cost for entry is $10 (or more), or a brief, public show-and-tell of an artifact meaningful to you, a memory of personal value, or a characterologically transformative revelation you feel inspired to share. Experiential modes of payment will be earnestly honoured.

Bring berries to snack on, and dress for your birthday