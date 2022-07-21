Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Be ME with The Holy Gasp

Jul 21, 2022

Be ME with The Holy Gasp

7 7 people viewed this event.

Join The Holy Gasp on Thursday, July 28th, at Cafe Pamenar at 8:00 PM to be Meaningfully Encountered. Our intention is to facilitate the creation of subjective personal meaning for individuals for fleeting singular moments. We believe that life is fundamentally meaningless unless – and until – individuals create that meaning. We believe in being free and out and honest. We believe in the vitality of human expression, and the necessity for that expression to be perceived and received by others.

The cost for entry is $10 (or more), or a brief, public show-and-tell of an artifact meaningful to you, a memory of personal value, or a characterologically transformative revelation you feel inspired to share. Experiential modes of payment will be earnestly honoured.

Bring berries to snack on, and dress for your birthday

Additional Details

Location Address - 307 Augusta, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2M2

Event Price - 10

Date And Time

Thu, Jul 28th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM
to 09:00 PM

Location

Cafe Pamenar

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Stage

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine