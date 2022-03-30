The 1st Sunday of every month, Beautiful Trash Cinema comes to the basement of Tallboys Craft Beer House with a panel of professional comedians to dunk on some of the weirdest movies Hollywood has ever released.

Candy Concession! Free Popcorn! Tons of Laughs! APRIL 2 at 7 pm. $15. eventbrite.ca.

This month’s film is the 1980 smoke and laser show epic ‘Resurrection‘ starring Ellen Burstyn, (of which she was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress). This movie might have been something 40 yrs ago, but watching it now, it is off the walls insane in the best way possible! Mrs. Burstyn should have won the Academy Award for not laughing out loud during this mind-bending, trippy movie about faith healing, minus the faith.

This month’s panel includes: Nigel Grinstead, Dylan Gott, Kyle Brownrigg, Christophe Davidson, plus a special guest!