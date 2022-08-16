Bedouin Soundclash Live @ Base31 in Picton, ON

Canadian indie rock and reggae royalty Bedouin Soundclash took a creative hiatus after climbing to the pinnacle of the Canadian music industry, and now they’re back better than everto continue the next chapter in their singular genre-defying career–a career which has seenthem celebrated at home and abroad with JUNO awards, Top 10 radio hits (When the NightFeels My Song, Walls Fall Down), and international tours with No Doubt, Ben Harper, TheInterrupters, and Thievery Corporation. 2022 will see Bedouin Soundclash return with a brand-new album on Dine Alone Records.

September 17, Doors 7pm, opener 8pm, Bedouin Sound Clash 9pm