Jan 10, 2022

Beethoven’s Fourth

Under the baton of acclaimed Chinese-American conductor Xian Zhang, Principal Flute Kelly Zimba Lukić shares a concerto by Danish composer Carl Nielsen, a masterful showcase for the instrument’s many shades—from serene, pastoral beauty to feisty spirit and gravity-defying acrobatics—and a shining example of one of the most distinct and remarkable voices in turn-of-the-20th-century music. Nokuthula Ngwenyama’s Primal Message considers how humankind communicates what really matters, using the first message sent into space as a point of departure. Boundless energy exudes from Beethoven’s Symphony No. 4.

Xian Zhang, conductor
Kelly Zimba Lukić, flute
Toronto Symphony Orchestra

Nokuthula Ngwenyama: Primal Message
Nielsen: Flute Concerto
Beethoven: Symphony No. 4

Sat, February 26, 2022 at 8:00pm 
Sun, February 27, 2022 at 3:00pm

Tickets can be purchased online or over the phone at 416-598-3375.

Location Address - 60 Simcoe, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $35-$163

Sat, Feb 26th, 2022 @ 8:00 PM
to Sun, Feb 27th, 2022

Roy Thomson Hall

Concert or Performance

Music

