Beethoven’s Fourth

Under the baton of acclaimed Chinese-American conductor Xian Zhang, Principal Flute Kelly Zimba Lukić shares a concerto by Danish composer Carl Nielsen, a masterful showcase for the instrument’s many shades—from serene, pastoral beauty to feisty spirit and gravity-defying acrobatics—and a shining example of one of the most distinct and remarkable voices in turn-of-the-20th-century music. Nokuthula Ngwenyama’s Primal Message considers how humankind communicates what really matters, using the first message sent into space as a point of departure. Boundless energy exudes from Beethoven’s Symphony No. 4.
Xian Zhang, conductor
Kelly Zimba Lukić, flute
Toronto Symphony Orchestra
Nokuthula Ngwenyama: Primal Message
Nielsen: Flute Concerto
Beethoven: Symphony No. 4
Sat, February 26, 2022 at 8:00pm
Sun, February 27, 2022 at 3:00pm
Tickets can be purchased online or over the phone at 416-598-3375.
Location Address - 60 Simcoe, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - $35-$163
