Comedy Nuggets presents Louis Moulds, Bougie Bougé, Jarrett Campbell, Courtney Gilmour and Kenny Robinson. 7 pm. $55 for two. Social.

Oct 4, 2021

Best Damn Stand-Up Comedy Show

Comedy Nuggets presents Louis Moulds, Bougie Bougé, Jarrett Campbell, Courtney Gilmour and Kenny Robinson. 7 pm. $55 for two. Social Capital Theatre, 154 Danforth, 2nd floor. https://happenin.io/toronto/event/best-damn-standup-comedy-show-6153b36588af125d7d1e35e5

Event Highlights
– 3 Headliner Comics
– Welcome Drink included for each Seat
– An Evening that will have you Roaring with Laughter.
 Proof of Vaccination required

*SHOW STARTS PROMPTLY AT 7:00 pm* so be there by 6:30 to check in, get
your drinks, and find a seat!

