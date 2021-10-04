Best Damn Stand-Up Comedy Show

- News
Comedy Nuggets presents Louis Moulds, Bougie Bougé, Jarrett Campbell, Courtney Gilmour and Kenny Robinson. 7 pm. $55 for two. Social Capital Theatre, 154 Danforth, 2nd floor. https://happenin.io/toronto/event/best-damn-standup-comedy-show-6153b36588af125d7d1e35e5
Event Highlights
– 3 Headliner Comics
– Welcome Drink included for each Seat
– An Evening that will have you Roaring with Laughter.
Proof of Vaccination required
*SHOW STARTS PROMPTLY AT 7:00 pm* so be there by 6:30 to check in, get
your drinks, and find a seat!
Location Address - 154 Danforth Ave 2nd floor, Toronto, ON M4K 1N1
Event Price - Starting from $55 CAD per Table for Two
Location ID - 562969