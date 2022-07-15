Readers' Choice 2021

Jul 15, 2022

Best Damn Stand-Up Comedy Show

3 3 people viewed this event.

This comedy night includes an amazing lineup including THREE headliners so prepare yourselves for an amazing night filled with laughter. The show is always hilarious, thought provoking, and silly.

HOST
– Syed Raza (Comedy Brawl champion)

FEATURING
– Kelsey Corbeil (Bring It winner)
– Emilie Wilkinson (Comedy Bar)

HEADLINERS
– Big Norm (Kevin Hart’s LOL Network)
– Luke Lynndale (Salem Comedy Festival)
– Mark Little (CTV’s Mr. D)

August 12 at 8 pm. $25. The Social Capital Theatre, 154 Danforth. eventbrite.ca

Upcoming Comedy Nuggets shows: www.comedynuggets.com

Additional Details

Location Address - 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1

Event Price - $25

Date And Time

Fri, Aug 12th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

