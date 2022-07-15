Best Damn Stand-Up Comedy Show

This comedy night includes an amazing lineup including THREE headliners so prepare yourselves for an amazing night filled with laughter. The show is always hilarious, thought provoking, and silly.

HOST

– Syed Raza (Comedy Brawl champion)

FEATURING

– Kelsey Corbeil (Bring It winner)

– Emilie Wilkinson (Comedy Bar)

HEADLINERS

– Big Norm (Kevin Hart’s LOL Network)

– Luke Lynndale (Salem Comedy Festival)

– Mark Little (CTV’s Mr. D)

August 12 at 8 pm. $25. The Social Capital Theatre, 154 Danforth. eventbrite.ca

Upcoming Comedy Nuggets shows: www.comedynuggets.com