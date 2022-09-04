Readers' Choice 2021

Sep 4, 2022

Best Damn Stand-Up Comedy Show

Comedy Nuggets presents one of the best comedy shows in Toronto! 3 Headliners, 1 Hilarious Show.

This standup comedy show includes an amazing lineup, including THREE headliners so prepare yourselves for a night filled with laughter. The show is always hilarious, thought provoking, and silly.

If you’re looking for a good time, this is one of the best things to do this weekend in Toronto.

Event Highlights💡
– 3 Headliner Comics
– Comedy Club Show hilarity
– An Evening that will have you Roaring with Laughter
 
See comics featured at Yuk Yuks, Absolute Comedy, Jokers Comedy Club, Just For Laughs, JFL Toronto, CBC Comedy, Sirius XM, and more.

** Early bird tickets on sale until 4 days before each show.

September 9th lineup

HOST 🎤
– Luke Lynndale (Jokers Comedy Club)

FEATURING ⭐
– Jason Luu (Bubble Tea Comedy Show)
– Kyle Patan (Comedy Bar)

HEADLINERS 🤣
– Mike Payne (Comedy Bar)
– Cathy Boyd (Canada’s Got Talent)
– Crystal Ferrier (Nubian)

 

Additional Details

Location Address - 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1

Event Price - $20 pre-sale/online | $25 at the door.

Date And Time

Fri, Sep 9th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Comedy

