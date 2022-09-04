Comedy Nuggets presents one of the best comedy shows in Toronto! 3 Headliners, 1 Hilarious Show.

This standup comedy show includes an amazing lineup, including THREE headliners so prepare yourselves for a night filled with laughter. The show is always hilarious, thought provoking, and silly.

If you’re looking for a good time, this is one of the best things to do this weekend in Toronto.

Event Highlights💡

– 3 Headliner Comics

– Comedy Club Show hilarity

– An Evening that will have you Roaring with Laughter



See comics featured at Yuk Yuks, Absolute Comedy, Jokers Comedy Club, Just For Laughs, JFL Toronto, CBC Comedy, Sirius XM, and more.

** Early bird tickets on sale until 4 days before each show.

September 9th lineup

HOST 🎤

– Luke Lynndale (Jokers Comedy Club)

FEATURING ⭐

– Jason Luu (Bubble Tea Comedy Show)

– Kyle Patan (Comedy Bar)

HEADLINERS 🤣

– Mike Payne (Comedy Bar)

– Cathy Boyd (Canada’s Got Talent)

– Crystal Ferrier (Nubian)

Upcoming Comedy Nuggets shows:

– September 11, Comedy Jam

– September 16, Luke Lynndale Live Album Recording & Show

– September 17, Luke Lynndale Live Album Recording & Show

– September 21, Bring It! New Talent Comedy Competition

– September 26,Kamikaze Komedy

– September 30, Best Damn Stand-Up Comedy Show

– October 7, Hottest Stand-Up Comedy Show in Toronto

Follow the Comedy Nuggets socials:

– IG: https://www.instagram.com/comedynuggets/

– Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@comedynuggetsto

– Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/comedynuggets/

🌐 www.comedynuggets.com