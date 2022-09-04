- News
Comedy Nuggets presents one of the best comedy shows in Toronto! 3 Headliners, 1 Hilarious Show.
This standup comedy show includes an amazing lineup, including THREE headliners so prepare yourselves for a night filled with laughter. The show is always hilarious, thought provoking, and silly.
If you’re looking for a good time, this is one of the best things to do this weekend in Toronto.
Event Highlights💡
– 3 Headliner Comics
– Comedy Club Show hilarity
– An Evening that will have you Roaring with Laughter
See comics featured at Yuk Yuks, Absolute Comedy, Jokers Comedy Club, Just For Laughs, JFL Toronto, CBC Comedy, Sirius XM, and more.
** Early bird tickets on sale until 4 days before each show.
September 9th lineup
HOST 🎤
– Luke Lynndale (Jokers Comedy Club)
FEATURING ⭐
– Jason Luu (Bubble Tea Comedy Show)
– Kyle Patan (Comedy Bar)
HEADLINERS 🤣
– Mike Payne (Comedy Bar)
– Cathy Boyd (Canada’s Got Talent)
– Crystal Ferrier (Nubian)
Upcoming Comedy Nuggets shows:
– September 11, Comedy Jam
– September 16, Luke Lynndale Live Album Recording & Show
– September 17, Luke Lynndale Live Album Recording & Show
– September 21, Bring It! New Talent Comedy Competition
– September 26,Kamikaze Komedy
– September 30, Best Damn Stand-Up Comedy Show
– October 7, Hottest Stand-Up Comedy Show in Toronto
Location Address - 154 Danforth, Toronto, Ontario M4K 1N1
Event Price - $20 pre-sale/online | $25 at the door.