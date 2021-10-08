Comedy Nuggets presents the Best Damn Stand-Up Comedy Show for an amazing night of laughs! This comedy night includes an amazing lineup including three headliners. Featuring Sean Carson, Alice Rose, headliners Luke Lynndale, Crystal Ferrier, Rob Bebenek and host Adam Nicolle.

General Info

Date & time: October 29th 2021, at 8 pm.

Location: The Social Capital Theatre – 154 Danforth Ave, Toronto

Proof of Vaccination required

Price: Starting from $55 CAD per Table for Two (excluding HST & Fees)

Tables of 2, 4 and 6 available to purchase

Tickets sold in pairs, includes 2 tickets + 2 drinks, $55 online. (link coming soon)

*SHOW STARTS PROMPTLY AT 8:00 pm* so be there by 7:30 to check in, buy drinks, and find a seat!

Comedy Nuggets upcoming shows

– November 5: Women of Comedy

– November 10: Bring It!

– November 12: Comedy Jam

– November 25: Best Stand-Up Set

– November 28: Comedy Jam

Follow Comedy Nuggets:

FB: www.facebook.com/comedynuggets

IG: www.instagram.com/comedynuggets