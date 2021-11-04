New restaurants

Best Damn Stand-Up Comedy Show

3 Headliners, 1 Hilarious Show. With host Rush Kazi and Sarah Ashby, Roby Hollywood, Luke Lynndale, Jen Sakato and Michelle.

Nov 4, 2021

3 Headliners, 1 Hilarious Show. With host Rush Kazi and Sarah Ashby, Roby Hollywood, Luke Lynndale, Jen Sakato and Michelle Shaughnessy.

Additional Details

Location Address - 154 Danforth Ave

Event Price - $20 pre-sale/online | $25 at the door.

Date And Time
Thu, Nov 18th, 2021 @ 08:30 PM to
Sat, Nov 20th, 2021 @ 10:30 PM

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

