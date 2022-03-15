Comedy Nuggets presents the Best Damn Stand-Up Comedy Show – 3 Headliners, 1 Hilarious Show.

This comedy night includes an amazing lineup including THREE headliners so prepare yourselves for an amazing night filled with laughter. The show is always hilarious, thought provoking, and silly.

General Info

Date: April 8, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM – Show Starts at 8:00 PM

Location: The Social Capital Theatre – 154 Danforth Ave, Toronto

Price

$30 ADV , $35 DOOR

includes a drink.

Event Highlights

– 3 Headliner Comics

– Welcome Drink included for each Seat

– An Evening that will have you Roaring with Laughter

The Performers

HOST

CHRISTOPHE DAVIDSON

Christophe Davidson has performed numerous times at both the Just For Laughs festival in Montréal & JFL 42 in Toronto, can be heard on CBC Radio One’s ‘Laugh Out Loud’. You can watch his 2018 Winnipeg Comedy festival ‘Punching Up’ Gala on CBC, where he made such an impact that he was asked to return taping back to back for 2018-19 and just recorded his first televised Gala at Just for Laughs. In addition to touring throughout Canada, Christophe has delighted audiences in New York, Los Angeles, London, Croatia, Melbourne, Edinburgh, Singapore and countless other corners of thisearth. After winning the JFL/CBC pitch program he’s currently developing an animated series with Big Jump Entertainment (F is for Family, Ugly Americans, Brickleberry) but credits get boring, here’s what people who’ve seen him have to say: “Hilarious, eloquent, and genuine…few comics can make as much of an impact.” – Exclaim!, “Likeable, energetic and engaging” **** – The Age, “Naturally funny. Davidson’s like listening to a funny friend – unforced, charming, warm, relaxed and secure with a hint of danger.” – The Barefoot Review, “Leaves the audience with a lasting impression – and a smile on their face.” – Steve Bennett, Chortle UK.

FEATURING

ZAIN ALI

Zain Ali finds humour in the little things, and not just because he’s 5’5 (and a half). His interests include sports, video games, and avoiding eye contact. Born in Pakistan, but raised in Toronto, he uses his unique perspective on society to perform jokes that critics describe as “please stop messaging me”. He’s performed at Yuk Yuk’s (Toronto/Vancouver), Absolute Comedy (Toronto/Kingston), and His Mother’s House. He also runs his own comedy show, called In Too Deep Comedy, twice a month in Toronto.

LINCOLN TRUDEAU

Lincoln Trudeau lends his skewed perspective to everything from news stories to observations on human behaviour to the surreal and whatever else percolates in that noggin of his. Early in his stand-up career, he was thrilled when Toronto’s Eye Weekly paper named him the Most Promising Amateur, adding that Lincoln “generally does poorly, but he never bores.” And it was this kind of encouragement that propelled him to new heights…or something. Along the way, he performed in a wide variety of questionable venues as well as Just for Laughs comedy festival showcases and various comedy competitions (where he consistently excelled at not winning).

HEADLINERS

VONG SHOW

Official spokesperson for gay, super cute Asians. Sharing the Gaysian perspective on culture, sports and trending topics. Creator of RICE Asian Comedy Showcase and founder of Comedy Cares, partnering comedians and charities to raise money for worthy causes. Vong burst on to the comedy scene in 2010 with his American television debut on MTV Logo Network’s One Night Stand Up, filmed in San Francisco, California at the historic Great American Music Hall. At the start of 2020, Vong filmed his first Canadian-produced standup comedy concert film live at CBC Glenn Gould Studio in front of back-to-back sold-out audiences. The concert film and accompanying soundtrack are currently in post-production and set for release in 2021.

ZABRINA DOUGLAS

Born and raised in Brampton, Zabrina Douglas is a comedian that draws from her experience as a Nurse, a mother, and the daughter of 2 Jamaican parents. “She’s one of the most exuberant and cheerful stand-ups working in the city. She can turn a whole show around by kicking up the energy in the room.” – Steve Fisher of torontoist.com. Zabrina has been a regular and headlined Kenny Robinson’s legendary “Nubian Disciples – All Black Comedy Revue”. She created and produces her critically acclaimed show “Things Black Girls Say”. She has performed in well known festivals – JFL 42, Toronto Fringe Festival, Slo Comedy Festival in California and Women in Comedy Festival in Boston. Her work can be seen on Teletoons, The Comedy Network and CBC. She has shared the stage with well known comedians Gilbert Godfrey, Cocoa Brown and Luenell.

LUKE LYNNDALE

Luke is a Toronto-based comedian. When Luke is performing, hang on for the ride – it’s fast and hilarious. In 2020, he was a finalist in the Comedian of The North comedy competition in Thunder Bay, ON and also performed in the U.S. Comedy Contest (Las Vegas, NV), Vintage Improv Festival (Boston, PA), and the New York Underground Comedy Competition (New York, NY). In 2021, Luke has performed in the Salem Comedy Festival (Salem, PA).

Comedy Nuggets

