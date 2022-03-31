Best Of: A Stand Up Comedy Showcase

- News
After five years of sold out shows, Toronto’s #1 stand up monthly comedy show returns to the mainstage! John Mostyn hosts a lineup of canada’s top comedy talent, this month featuring: keith pedro, rebecca reeds, cameron phoenix and surprise special guest. this is a show not to be missed! Apr 9 at 7 pm at Comedy Bar.
$23 online, $28 at the door
Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario
Event Price - $23/$28
Location ID - 560934