Best Of: A Stand Up Comedy Showcase

Mar 31, 2022

After five years of sold out shows, Toronto’s #1 stand up monthly comedy show returns to the mainstage! John Mostyn hosts a lineup of canada’s top comedy talent, this month featuring: keith pedro, rebecca reeds, cameron phoenix and surprise special guest. this is a show not to be missed! Apr 9 at 7 pm at Comedy Bar.

$23 online, $28 at the door

Location Address - 945 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario

Sat, Apr 9th, 2022 @ 07:00 PM
to 08:30 PM

Comedy Bar

Concert or Performance

Comedy

