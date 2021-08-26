Best Of: A Stand Up Comedy Showcase

- News
After 4 years of sell-out shows, The Best Of returns to the Comedy Bar mainstage. Hosted by John Mostyn, and featuring the countries top comedians, this months lineup includes: Andrew Johnston, Alex Pavone, Anna Menzies, Keith Pedro, and Allie Pearse. 8 pm. $23-$28. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor W. comedybar.ca
Venue Name - Comedy Bar
Event Price - $23/$28