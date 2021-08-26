COVID-19

Best Movies on Netflix

Best Of: A Stand Up Comedy Showcase

After 4 years of sell-out shows, The Best Of returns to the Comedy Bar mainstage. Hosted by John Mostyn, and.

Aug 26, 2021

Best Of: A Stand Up Comedy Showcase

8 8 people viewed this event.

After 4 years of sell-out shows, The Best Of returns to the Comedy Bar mainstage. Hosted by John Mostyn, and featuring the countries top comedians, this months lineup includes: Andrew Johnston, Alex Pavone, Anna Menzies, Keith Pedro, and Allie Pearse. 8 pm. $23-$28. Comedy Bar, 945 Bloor W. comedybar.ca

Additional Details

Venue Name - Comedy Bar

Event Price - $23/$28

Date And Time
Sat, Sep 4th, 2021 @ 07:00 PM
to 08:00 PM

Location
945 Bloor Street West, Online Event

Event Types
Concert or Performance

Event Category
Comedy

Location Page

Comedy Bar

Share With Friends